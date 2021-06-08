Prateik Babbar Gives 'Prat Attack' To Tiger Shroff With Shirtless Photo As He Hits The Gym

Prateik Babbar left Tiger Shroff impressed with a shirtless photo of himself as he hit the gym today. While the Maharashtra state government lifted the shutdown restrictions for gyms, salon and restaurants by letting them reopen with 50% occupancy from June 7, the Mumbai Saga actor got back at the grind and shared a "condition check" photograph of himself from the gym on Instagram. Soon after Prateik's photograph flaunting his hunky physique and chiselled abs surfaced on social media, actors Tiger Shroff, Lara Dutta, Priya Banerjee and many others showered his fitness with heaps of praise.

Prateik Babbar's latest shirtless gym photo gives "Prat attack" to Tiger Shroff

Actor Prateik Babbar is known for his passion for athleticism and his Instagram handle is proof. The beloved son of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil leaves no opportunities to shell out major fitness goals for netizens on social media and inspire others to grind harder at the gym and achieve their fitness goals. Similarly, following lockdown 2021, as gyms have reopened across Mumbai, Prateik got back to his workout regime as he resumed Santacruz's Dessus Fitness gym.

Earlier today, i.e. June 8, 2021, the 34-year-old took to his Instagram handle to give fans a sneak-peek into his workout session by sharing a shirtless photograph of himself. In the mirror selfie shared by him, the Chhichhore actor could be seen flexing his abs and tattooed arm in black shorts and matching black shoes paired with an off-white cap. Posting the photograph on Instagram, Prateik wrote, "June #2021‼️ condition check #beastmode #leggo".

Check out Prateik Babbar's Instagram post below:

In no time after Prateik Babbar's photo surfaced on the internet, a lot of his celebrity pals flocked to the comment section of his IG post to share their reactions to the same. While the Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff gushed, "Prat attack", actor Akshay Oberoi commented, "Now I know why you’re one of Indians most desirable men". Furthermore, one user also wrote, "Can’t look fitter on Instagram pictures than you did on the Men’s Health cover, Prateik! (sic)".

Take a look at some more comments below:

IMAGE: PRATEIK BABBAR'S INSTAGRAM & TIGER SHROFF'S INSTAGRAM

