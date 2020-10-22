Prateik Babbar Wishes Maasi With Adorable Pics, Calls Her His "gorgeous Mothership"

Prateik Babbar took to Instagram to wish his Maasi on the occasion of her birthday. The actor made an adorable post for her and shared it with his followers online. Several prominent personalities also joined in to wish Prateik Babbar's family member on the amazing occasion of her birthday.

Prateik Babbar has adorable birthday wish for his Maasi

Prateik Babbar on Instagram shared a picture of himself posing along with his Maasi. The two were all smiles as they posed for the picture. Prateik Babbar upon sharing the picture wished her on her birthday and called her his “mothership”. Thus this adorable wish was mentioned by the actor in the caption of the image he shared on his timeline. Fans were flattered by the sweet gesture by the actor and called it sweet. They also wished Prateik Babbar's family member on her birthday in the comments section of the post shared by him.

Several prominent personalities also wished her in the comments section and thus people joined Prateik Babbar in the celebration. In the picture, Prateik Babbar was seen wearing black hoodie along with a pair of joggers covered in the signature white stripes. He could also be seen holding a sneaker in one hand as he posed for the image. His Maasi too seemingly matched his outfit with her white and black floral top accompanied with a cool pair of shades. The two looked adorable and thus people called the birthday wish a sweet gesture by Prateik Babbar. Besides that on Instagram Prateik Babbar's photos often show him working out or trying on a new style which has kept fans entertained as they follow him.

On the work front, Prateik Babbar will be seen next in Mumbai Saga which has been creating a tremendous buzz lately. The film has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and will see a huge star cast. Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal. Amol Gupte, etc. are expected to star in the film along with Prateik Babbar. Thus fans are quite excited for this multi starrer film. Besides that, Prateik Babbar will also be seen in the Anubhav Sinha directed film Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hu Hai, according to the same news portal.

