Prateik Babbar Makes Relationship With Priya Bannerjee Instagram Official

Prateik Babbar confirmed his relationship with Bekaaboo actor Priya Banerjee on Valentine’s Day. The Bollywood actor took to social media and posted pictures which made his relationship Instagram official. He was previously married to actor Sanya Sagar.

The actor’s Instagram post featured two pictures of the duo together. In one of the pictures, both Prateik and Priya posed together with their backs to the camera. They faced the sunshine at an unspecified location.

In the second picture, they both showed off their matching tattoos. While Priya had the tattoo made around her collarbone, Prateik had the tattoo on his fingers. The matching tattoos are composed of a hollow heart in white and red colour, the letter ‘p’ & ‘b’ along with an infinity symbol. Check out the post down below.

Prateik’s post caught the attention of his family and friends. His sister Juhi Babbar sent some love by commenting two heart-eyed emojis, while actor-singer Meiyang Chang commented “Now you’ve piqued everybody’s curiousity, my friend Sweet pictures.”

Sayani Gupta commented “Love you both my cuties,” while others such as lli AvRam & Ridhima Pandit also graced the comment section.

Check out the pictures below:

More about Prateik and Priya's relationship

Prateik and Priya have been subject to dating rumours since last year. However, neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. The Bollywood actor was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They tied the knot on January 23, 2019, but parted ways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prateik Babbar’s career

Prateik Babbar first appeared in the Aamir Khan produced Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na alongside Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza in 2008. His latest effort was Indian Lockdown by Madhur Bhandarkar, in which he played the role of a migrant worker suddenly struggling to cope with the conditions imposed by the COVID-19 lockdown.