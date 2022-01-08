Prateik Babbar On Road To Recovery Post COVID Diagnosis, Says 'felt Like Absolute Death'

Actor Prateik Babbar on Saturday confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on January 1, 2022. Prateik shared this news on social media as he penned a long heartfelt note with a cryptic photo. The Four More Shots Please! actor informed his fans and followers about his battle with COVID-19.

Prateik Babbar shares his experience of battling with COVID

Prateik Babbar took to his Instagram handle and posted a hilarious photo in which the actor could be seen looking stunned. He captioned the picture, "So here’s a fun fact (not)‼️.. precisely one week ago.. on the very first day of this very new year. I contracted the infamous coronavirus..". Telling about his isolation period, Prateik wrote, "Talk about a positive start to the year.. I've been isolated in my room ever since. I backtracked with all the people that came in close contact with me & had them tested.. fortunately, I passed it on to only one person.. who’s been recovering.. slowly but surely..".

A part of his note read, "The first 3 days of high fever felt like absolute death. but then it just felt like recovering from a never-ending bad flu.. slowly.. but surely.. & now I feel almost a 100%.. almost." He further added, "The plan is to get back to life on the coming new Monday.. re-energised.. reborn.. reset.. & ready to make #2022 my year.. I've been dodging the virus for 2 whole years but it finally got me.. which only proves I'm not an alien."

Prateik Babbar also requested everyone to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols. The Skyfire actor wrote, "My advice to everyone is to double mask up and follow all the coronavirus protocols thoroughly.. this virus drained the life outta me.. so y’all dam straight take it seriously.. another one bites the dust.. but the dust has gotta settle.. & so it is.. slowly but surely.. #2022 #beastmode #leggo."

Prateik Babbar on the work front

Prateik Babbar was last seen in web series like Four More Shots Please!, Hiccups & Hookups, Cobalt Blue, and more. The actor's lined-up projects include Brahmastra, which is an upcoming directed by Ayan Mukerji. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Other than this, he will also be featured in Bachchan Pandey.

Image: Instagram/@_prat