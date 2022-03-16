Prateik Babbar Openly Talks About Breakup With Amy Jackson; Terms It 'dark Phase Of Life'

Prateik Babbar, one of the notable Bollywood actors recently went down memory lane and poured his heart out about his break-up with Amy Jackson, his co-star from the film, Ekk Deewana Tha. During an episode of Mashable's The Bombay Journey, the actor opened up about how he went through a serious heartbreak followed by depression after he broke up with Amy Jackson.

The movie, Ekk Deewana Tha, featuring Prateik Babbar and Amy Jackson in the lead, was released in 2012 that later sparked romance between the duo. They began dating in 2012 and parted away soon after. Here's what the actor stated about his breakup with the Singh is Bling actor.

Prateik Babbar talks about his breakup with Ekk Deewana Tha co-star

During the episode, Prateik Babbar talked about how good his film Ekk Deewana Tha was and added how he finally felt like an actor post that. Shedding light on his relationship with Amy Jackson, he revealed how he fell in love with her and how it went haywire.

He said, “It was a good film. But then I fell in love that woman (Amy) and it just went haywire. And that just… how do I put this in simplest way… I think the bad phase began when I experienced heartbreak there. Heartbreak at 25 years old just hits different. Phir main gayab hogaya (then I vanished)."

Prateik Babbar on the work front

Prateik Babbar made his debut in the Bollywood industry from the film, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in which he essayed the role of Genelia Deshmukh's brother, Amit. He then appeared in the Kiran Rao directorial Dhobi Ghat and garnered positive reviews for his performance. He went on to be a part of more such popular movies namely Dum Maaro Dum, Issaq, Baaghi 2, Mulk, Chhichhore, Mitron, The Power, Mumbai Saga, Yaaram, and others. He even starred in the web series namely Skyfire, Four More Shots Please!, Chakravyuh, and Hiccups and Hookups. Prateik Babbar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Bachchhan Paandey, featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi in the lead. Babbar will be essaying the role of 'Virgin' in the film that is set to hit the theatres on 18 March 2022.

Image: Instagram/@iamamyjackson/@_prat