Prateik Babbar Reminisces Working On 'Dhobi Ghat' As Film Clocks 11 Years; 'Feels Surreal'

Kiran Rao's directorial debut Dhobi Ghat has completed 11 years since its release, with actor Prateik Babbar looking back at his 'surreal' experience' on the project. The film, which opened up to an amazing critical response, stars Aamir Khan, Prateik, Monica Dogra and Kriti Malhotra in pivotal roles, and chronicled the story of four people whose lives get entwined by fate in the city of Mumbai.

Reminiscing working on the 'game-changer' project, Prateik quipped that it taught him many life lessons. He also mentioned that he got to do a lot of exploration with his character, and imbibe more 'nuances of acting'.

In a conversation with ANI, the Ekk Deewana Tha actor said," Dhobi Ghat was a game-changer for me. Not only because it minted the fame that it did, but it also taught me a lot as an actor. There was a lot I could explore with my character, and it allowed me to learn more nuances of acting. I still can’t believe it has been 11 years since the film. It feels surreal!”

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2010, post which it hit theatres on January 21, 2011. It was jointly produced by Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao. It followed the journey of four characters, Shai - an investment banker with a knack for photography, Arun- a solitary painter, Munna- a 'dhobi' who aspires to become an actor, and Yasmin. Their lives drastically change with the presence of each other.

More on Prateik Babbar's work front

Meanwhile, Prateik was last seen in web series like Four More Shots Please!, Hiccups & Hookups and Cobalt Blue among others. He now has the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra in the pipeline, the movie is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey which stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. Lastly, Babbar will also be seen in the film Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.

