Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their Bollywood debut as Ranbir Raj and Sakina in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 directorial Saawariya, leaving fans spellbound with their stunning performances. Although the movie failed to mint money at the ticket windows, its impeccable music score is still lauded by many. Making an interesting revelation concerning the film, actor Prateik Babbar stated that Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached him for the project.

Prateik, who made his debut in Bollywood with a supporting role in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, mentioned that the filmmaker was calling his house back when he was 18 and in rehab. In a recent interaction with Mashable India, he also said things couldn't have worked out in that given scenario.

Prateik Babbar reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached him for Saawariya

Talking about the 'funny story,' Babbar said that the Gangubai Kathiawadi filmmaker was calling his house when the former was attending rehab. He further added, "I was too young, I was in rehab so it couldn't have worked out. But my grandparents told me a few years later."

He also said that forgoing the role in Saawariya, which was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's short story White Nights, didn't pinch him much as he had other plans for his future. Prateik said that he stumbled upon acting and it somehow became his calling. He further added that since both his parents, father Raj Babbar and mother Smita Patil, were great actors, he eventually ended up in the field.

He recalled wanting to be a rockstar earlier and added, "I wanted to grow my hair, wear eye make-up, face make-up and scream on stage. Before that, I wanted to be a cricketer."

More on Prateik Babbar's work front

Babbar, who has been associated with projects like Dum Maaro Dum, Issaq, Baaghi 2, Mulk, Chhichhore, Mitron, The Power, Mumbai Saga, Yaaram, and others, will be seen in a pivotal role alongside Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey, which is slated to hit theatres on March 18. The actor also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahan? alongside Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline. Billed as an investigative comedy, the movie will see Prateik as a distressed groom looking for his missing bride.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @_PRAT/ BHANSALIPRODUCTIONS)