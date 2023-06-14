Prateik Babbar Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple To Play British Sikh In Lioness

Why you’re reading this: Prateik Patil Babbar has joined Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu in the UK-India co-production Lioness, which is based on the life of princess Sophia Duleep. After the movie announcement, Prateik visited the Golden Temple and shared a photo on Instagram.

What is Lioness about?

To be directed by Kajri Babbar, Lioness celebrates the life of Sophia Duleep Singh, the daughter of Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last ruler of the Sikh empire, and the goddaughter of Queen Victoria. She was among the leading suffragettes who fought for women's right to vote in 1900s Britain. Lioness will explore the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart.

(Sophia Suleep Singh fought for women's right to vote in Britain | Image: Sourced)

Paige Sandhu, known for appearing in British television series such as Doctors and Emmerdale, will play Sophia in the movie, while Aditi Rao Hydari will be in the role of Mehak Kaur, an educated, married immigrant woman living in 1990's Southall.

Prateik Babbar visits Golden Temple

After announcement of his casting in the film, Prateik Babbar paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Prateik will portray the role of Rajdeep Singh, a British Sikh living in the 1990s in Southall. "It is an honour for me as a Punjabi to be a part of a film that celebrates the glory of Maharajah Ranjit Singh's grand-daughter.

From nursing Sikh soldiers in the World War I to leading the Black Friday Suffragette march outside Houses of Parliament, Princess Sophia needs to be recognised and commemorated for her work," the actor said in a statement.

(Prateik Babbar at Golden Temple in Amritsar Image: Prateik Babbar/Instagram)

Lioness, inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Sophia, is being made under a first of its kind bi-lateral treaty signed by both the countries in 2008.

(With PTI inputs)