Prateik Babbar Shares Fun Banter Between Inspector Virkar & Dr Sinha From 'Chakravyuh'

Prateik Babbar took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 16, to share a video from the crime thriller series Chakravyuh which premiered last Friday, March 12 on MX Player. The video featured Prateik Babbar as Inspector Virkar and Gopal Dutt as forensic expert Dr. Sinha. As Dr. Sinha is assigned to investigate a murder along with Inspector Virkar he gets annoyed by Sinha's obsession with fast food while Sinha is annoyed by Virkar constantly trying to outsmart him on the crime scene.

When they follow each other to the second murder scene, Dr.Sinha reveals the murder is done by the same killer with the same weapon and same force. They spot long hair on the corpse and find out that the killer is a woman. Doctor Sinha questions why was she taking away body parts from the corpse. In the end, Sinha tries to advise Virkar while slurping his soft drink, and Virkar replies before he says anything "that was enough for me. thank you". Prateik Babbar wrote in the caption "Inspector Virkar aur Dr. Sinha ki tu-tu main-main ne daala iss murder mystery mein comedy ka tadka! Don't forget to watch" and added Chakravyuh was now streaming for free on MX player.

Check out the video of rib-tickling banter between Inspector Virkar and Dr. Sinha

Details about Chakravyuh plot and cast

Chakravyuh follows protagonist Virkar’s investigation of cybercrime. Virkar is an uptight police officer who does not follow the rules set by society. He gets called in from the crime branch when a college student gets murdered in a ghastly manner. As he investigates the murder he stumbles upon a gang of tech-savvy miscreants who use dark web and social networking sites from blackmail and extortion and realize that somehow the murder cases are linked together. As the case gets more mysterious, Vikrar finds himself chasing a killer who always seems to be one step ahead of him.

Directed by Sajit Warrior, Chakravyuh is based on Piyush Jha’s bestselling novel the ‘Anti-Social Network’. The series has 8 episodes and apart from Hindi, it is also available in Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri, and Bengali languages. Apart from Prateik Babbar and Gopal Dutt, the Chakravyuh cast includes Simran Kaur Mundi, Ruhi Singh, Ashish Vidyarthi, Karan Raj, Ayesha Kanga, Urvashi Jayanti Sardhara, late Asif Basra, and many more.

Promo Image Source: Chakravyuh promo by MX player