Prateik Babbar Shows Off Tattooed Bicep In His New Workout Video; Watch

Actor Prateik Babbar is very active on social media and often shares updates regarding his daily life. Recently, he took to Instagram to share his workout session in which he flaunted his tattooed bicep. The actor is currently working on projects like Brahmastra, Bachan Pandey and several others.

Prateik Babbar shows off his tattooed bicep in the new workout session

Prateik Babbar took to Instagram to share a video in which he can be seen lifting weights and flexing his tattooed biceps. The actor also tagged his personal fitness Ryan in the video. In previous videos, Prateik can be seen having a wrestling session with the athlete and fitness coach Rohit Nair. Take a look at the photo below.

Prateik Babbar's social media presence

Prateik Babbar is quite active on social media and often keeps his fans engaged by sharing content related to his life. Recently, he shared the photo of a quote penned down by his mother. In the photo, it was written, "Life is to live. Life is to let live. Letting Live is living. Letting Live is loving." In the caption, he revealed how symbolic was this quote for him. He wrote, " #flashback 1981 a simple yet precious message penned down by my mother ... sent to me by my aunt & her older sister Anita. How symbolic! I take it as a sign. A message for me from my angel & the irony. if only she could show me how.. #monday #motivation." Prateik Babbar's mother Smita Patil died on December 13, 1986. Take a look at the post below.

On the professional front, Prateik Babbar was last seen in the movie Mumbai Saga in the year 2021. He even played the crucial role of Ranjeet in the movie The Power featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. He will play a crucial role in the movie Brahmastra and India Lockdown. In the year 2022, he is also going to play a pivotal role in the movie Bachchan Pandey. He made his debut with the movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and played roles in popular movies like Aarakshan Dhobhi Ghat and Mulk. In 2020, he even made his Tamil film debut with the movie Darbar.

IMAGE: PRATEIK BABBAR'S INSTAGRAM

