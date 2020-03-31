Prateik Babbar And Wife Sanya Sagar's Marriage In Dire Straits?

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar and his wife Sanya Sagar has often left fans and followers in the awe of them. Their PDA on the internet has always received immense love from fans. But it seems like things have taken a turn for the duo as a leading entertainment portal has speculated that their marriage is on rocks.

READ | Prateik Babbar Shares An Adorable Throwback Photo Of His Father Raj Babbar

Prateik and Sanya's marriage on rocks?

Interestingly, a leading entertainment portal has published a report in which it is stated that all is not well between Prateik Babbar and his wife Sanya Sagar. The report also mentioned that the married couple has been living separately for the past few weeks. On the other side, the portal also claimed that when they contacted the 33-year-old actor, he denied the news.

READ | Prateik Babbar Posts Bill Gates' 2015 Talk On Virus Possibilities; Fans Left Unimpressed

The detailed report also pointed out that Sanya was absent in various functions of Babbar family including Holi and Raj Babbar's Anniversary dinner. In the other half of the report, it is claimed that even Sanya didn't invite Prateik for her play William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar wherein she played Portia. The play was held at Royal Opera House on March 14, 15, 21 and 22, 2020.

READ | Prateik Babbar Booked For Rash Driving After He Allegedly Rammed Into A Two-Wheeler In Goa

Giving more details and supporting the speculations, the report also highlighted that the duo has unfollowed each other on social media. And Prateik has removed their honeymoon pictures from his feed too. The report concluded saying that the rift between the couple is deepening. Whereas, no official announcement about the same has been made by Prateik or Sanya yet.

READ | FIRST PICTURES: Prateik Babbar Ties The Knot With Long-time Girlfriend Sanya Sagar In A Private Ceremony

For the unversed, Prateik Babbar tied the knot with Sanya Sagar on January 23, 2019. The couple dated for two years before taking marriage vows. On the work front, Prateik was last seen in Rajinikanth and Suniel Shetty starrer Darbar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.