Prateik Babbar Wraps Up Shooting For 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan', Terms It 'exciting Feeling'

Prateik Babbar is known for his brilliant acting skills and the actor has proved the same by featuring in a number of web series like Four More Shots Please!, Hiccups & Hookups, Cobalt Blue, and more. Recently, Prateik has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, also starring Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Loop Lapeta alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin. For the unversed, the forthcoming film Woh Ladki Hai Kahan? is an investigative comedy in which Taapsee will be seen essaying the role of a feisty cop, while Pratik will portray the character of a distressed groom looking for his missing bride.

Prateik Babbar feels excited as he wraps up shooting for Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

As per ANI, Prateik Babbar who has just wrapped up his shoot for the forthcoming film, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, is excited about the project. He stated that it is one of those sets that keep on one's edge as an actor, calling it an exciting feeling. He further added, "I had the most fun collaborating with the team, learning new nuances of the craft, and exploring a lot about myself while peeling the character's layers." Prateik said that Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, written and directed by Breathe Into The Shadows co-writer Arshad Syed, is an investigative comedy.

Announcing the wrap, Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram handle as she penned a heartfelt note in the caption. She wrote, "And it’s yet another WRAP!I can’t begin to tell how important was this film for me and my filmography.

@arshadasyed I will always remember the only standing instruction I got from you during our prep meeting…….. you have exhausted yourself enough for years now just come n have fun on the set with this one. N Obediently enough I had a BLAST being the badass ACP Komal Sharma, my first ever cop avatar!"

Prateik Babbar on the work front

On the work front, Prateik Babbar has multiple projects lined up in his kitty. He will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji and is slated to release theatrically on March 18, 2022, on the occasion of Holi. His other projects include India Lockdown, and Hiccups and Hookups 2.

Image: Instagram/@_prat