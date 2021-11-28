Prateik Babbar's Birthday: When Actor Got His Mom Smita Patil's Name 'inked On His Heart'

As Prateik Babbar celebrates his 34th birthday, it is interesting to learn that the actor never misses out to mention how much he loves his mother, Smita Patil. He once revealed how he got a tattoo on his chest in the name of his mother.

Prateik Babbar made his acting debut in the iconic Bollywood movie, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and earned appreciation for his performance in the film. The actor has managed to establish himself in the movie industry by essaying a variety of roles in some of the popular Bollywood films.

Prateik Babbar's mom tattoo

Raj Babbar and Smita Patil's son, Prateik Babbar took to his official Instagram handle a while ago and revealed how he got his mother's name inked on his chest. He posted a picture in which he can be seen taking a selfie with his pet dog as they both lie on the floor. The photo gave a glimpse of how the actor tattooed 'Smita 1955 ∞' on the left side of the chest. In the caption, he stated, "inked my mother’s name on my heart.. smita #4ever 1955 - ♾" (sic)

Several fans took to Prateik Babbar's Instagram post and expressed how lovable his gesture was and showered tons of hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments. Celebrities namely Annup Soni, Juhi Babbar Sonii, Arya Babbar, Ritu Phogat, Mrunal Thakur, Priya Bannerjee, Jamal Shaikh and others took to the comments section and praised the actor for getting his monther's name inked on his body. Take a look at some of the reactions to Prateik Babbar's Instagram post.

As the Four More Shots Please actor keeps sharing his mother, Smita Patil's pictures online for his fans, he once added a black and white picture of her on his mother's death anniversary. He also penned an emotional note stating how it was 34 years ago when his mother left the world and added how he has tried to imagine & create the perfect image of her in his mind and heart. Adding to it, he also mentioned that she was the perfect mother, the perfect role model, the perfect woman and the apple of every little boy's eye. He also added how she was that perfect mother every little boy idolises, wants to grow up to be like and the one that will never leave your side. Here's what he posted-

Image: Instagram/@prat