Pratik Gandhi Humiliated By Mumbai Police During 'VIP' Movement; 'They Pushed Me In...'

Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi recently fell prey to traffic chaos when he was traveling in Mumbai's suburbs. The actor took to Twitter and revealed he had to face humiliation as he had decided to walk to his shooting location due to excess traffic. The actor shared his feelings about being manhandled by the police.

For the unversed, PM Modi reached the city on Sunday evening as he was awarded the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award by the veteran singer's family.

Pratik Gandhi faces humiliation during VIP movement

Pratik in his tweet on the micro-blogging site claimed that he felt humiliated after the Western Express Highway was jammed and he started walking to reach his shoot location. His tweet read, "Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of “VIP” movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by the shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated." Several of his followers reacted to his tweet in agreement while many also asked him to understand the situation.

Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of “VIP” movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) April 24, 2022

One of the users wrote, " @pratikg80 it not bcz of VIP movement... @narendramodi is our prime minister and their safety is our prime responsibility... no one will humiliate u directly... there is always a reaction of any action...". Another user wrote, "Har Baar " Risk Hain Toh Ishq Hain ", nahin hota Mota Bhai." Pratik was quick to react to the Twitter user's comment and wrote, " Bhai Koi risk nahi sirf kaam pe jaa raha tha."

@pratikg80 its not bcz of VIP movement... @narendramodi is our prime minister and their safety is our prime responsibility... no one will humiliate u directly... there is always a reaction of any action... — Sneha Rajyaguru (@IamSnehaSKJ) April 24, 2022

Har Baar " Risk Hain Toh Ishq Hain ", nahin hota Mota Bhai 😉 — SHAILESH DEVADIGA 🇮🇳 (@shailrupz1) April 24, 2022

Bhai Koi risk nahi sirf kaam pe jaa raha tha — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) April 24, 2022

Meanwhile, after Scam 1992, Gandhi who achieved fame and name across the country with his acting craft has now been roped for the biopic of Mahatma Phule alongside Patralekhaa. The actor who felt honoured to play such an iconic role on the big screen had earlier shared the first look on Instagram and wrote, “Honoured to take Mahatma Phule’s legacy to the world as an actor along with @patralekhaa in #Phule On the occasion of 195th birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, unveiling the first look of ‘Phule’, the Hindi biopic, directed by @ananthmahadevanofficial produced by Content Engineers & Dancing Shiva Productions (sic).”

IMAGE: Instagram/pratikgandhiofficial