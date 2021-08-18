Pratik Gandhi Unveils Upcoming Film 'Dedh Bigha Zameen's Poster'; Shooting Begins

Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi has recently unveiled his upcoming flick, Dedh Bigha Zameen poster on his official Instagram handle. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh, and Hansal Mehta, who had helmed Gandhi in his breakout series Scam 1992. The upcoming family drama, Dedh Bigha Zameen, went on floors on Wednesday in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Sharing the first look of the film, the actor penned an interesting caption. Take a look.

Pratik Gandhi's Dedh Bigha Zameen poster unveiled

The poster features Pratik Gandhi flashing a serious look with the picture of a city at the bottom. Sharing the first look, Gandhi wrote, "A story of a common man's struggle to fight for what's rightfully his. Presenting the first look poster of #DedhBighaZameen. Shoot commences today in Jhansi," the actor concluded.

The first look of Gandhi's upcoming family drama is trending on social media. Many fans and followers dropped red heart and fire emoticons. Several of them expressed their excitement for the teaser of the film. Shaailesh Singh commented, "@pratikgandhiofficial thank you for being part of this beautiful and very relevant story." His Dhunki co-actor Deeksha Joshi commented, "Amazing... Cannot wait" with a fire emoji, while Gujarati star Malhar Thakar wrote, "Super all the best... touchwood."

Dedh Bigha Zameen will be helmed by Pulkit, who is known for directing Rajkummar Rao's Bose: Dead or Alive. The film marks Gandhi's second collaboration with Mehta after their superhit web series, Scam 1992. Set in the small town of Uttar Pradesh, the film tells the story of a common man's struggle to win what's rightfully his. The poster unveiled gives an apt gist of the plot of the upcoming flick.

Produced under the banners of T-Series and Karma Media and Entertainment production, the filmmakers have also shared the riveting poster on their social media handles. Earlier, Gandhi also shared a picture with Khushali Kumar, who will also be seen in the film. In the picture, the duo can be seen dressed in their character's avatar and posing together happily.

As for the caption, Gandhi wrote, "कुछ कहानियाँ ज़मीन से जुड़ी होती हैं, और दिल से भी (Some stories are related to the land, and also to the heart)... @pratikgandhiofficial & @khushalikumar come together for the first time for a family drama; a story of a common man's struggle to fight for what's rightfully his. Directed by @justpulkit, filming begins on 18th August."

IMAGE: PRATIK GANDHI'S INSTAGRAM