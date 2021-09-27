Pratik Gandhi's ‘Bhavai’ Gets Release Date; Shahid Kapoor On His Inspiration: B’wood Recap

‘Bhavai’: Pratik Gandhi Starrer Gets New Release Date, Set To Hit Theatres In Oct

After finding itself amidst controversy, the producers of Bhavai have finally announced a release date for the upcoming film. Taking to Instagram, the production company, Pen India made the exciting announcement that Bhavai will be hitting the big screens on October 22. The company cited the Maharashtra Government's decision of reopening theatres as the reason for postponing the date of release of the film.

'Jersey': Shahid Kapoor Reveals Nani 'inspired Me To Do This Film'

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey became one of the most-anticipated films ever since it was announced. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu sports drama of the same name starring Nani. Shahid wrapped up the film's shoot in December last year. While very little has been revealed about the film, Shahid Kapoor recently held a question and answer round on Twitter and went on a revealing spree. The actor answered about working with the film's leading lady Mrunal Thakur and director Gowtam Tinnanuri. He also revealed South star Nani was his inspiration behind doing the film.

Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Sardar Udham' Teaser Out; Tells The Tale Of Udham Singh; WATCH

On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the makers of the movie Sardar Udham released a teaser of the movie to honour the revolutionary freedom fighter. Sardar Udham is a biographical film based on the life of the freedom fighter Udham Singh, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. With the teaser, the makers gave a glance at the much-awaited untold story of a freedom fighter.

Ananya Panday Voices Opinion On Social Causes As Youngest Star At Global Citizen Concert

Actor Ananya Panday, who has been soaring high on success with her work, was the youngest Indian celebrity to participate in the Global Citizen concert. Global Citizen Concert is a 24-hour music festival that invites world leaders, philanthropists, and corporations to defend the planet, defeat poverty and take action on climate change, famine, and advance vaccine equity. Ananya Panday who made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year has done a lot of work with her DSR initiative, So Positive. For the social cause, Ananya Panday spoke about climate change leading to extinct of species, extreme poverty. She sent out the message of 'Defend Our Planet, Defeat Poverty' The actress has been doing the rounds with recent announcements and phenomenal work with her DSR initiative.

Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte's Film 'Forensic' Hires Uttarakhand's Local Artists

As Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte starrer, Forensic, is being filmed in Uttarakhand, the makers of the movie recently revealed that they have hired local artists from the state. Vishal Furia, the director of the film, recently opened up about the idea behind hiring local artists from Uttarakhand in Forensic and even revealed how welcoming the artists were.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor, @pratikgandhiofficial