Pravin Panchal, Decorated Bollywood Photographer, Passes Away; Read Details

Pravin Panchal, who was one of the most decorated photographers of Bollywood and who had taken pictures of the biggest names in the industry has passed away. Announcing the same, Viral Bhayani wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram with a collage of a few of the pictures clicked by Panchal along with pictures of the latter. The pictures shared are all in monochrome indicating the era the photographer had taken those pictures in. Actors like Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar have all been captured by his lens and the collage is a testimony to that. A picture of the photographer which looks quite recent has also been shared in the post.

The caption to the post immortalises the great work that the photographer had done in the industry and Bhayani has given Pravin Panchal the status of a “legendary photographer”. He then went on to talk about all of the people who had been captured by him. Talking about Panchal’s qualities, he said that Pravin Panchal was unlike the photographers of the current generation, “he was more soft-spoken and a very relaxed photographer”.

He also mourned the fact that Panchal was the owner of some ‘treasures’ that no one else had seen till date and he recalled having insisted on Panchal putting up a show to demonstrate his work but Panchal had not. “He left us with some treasures that no one has yet seen. I always told him that he must do a grand exhibition to show to the world his hidden treasure.” Bhayani ended the post by expressing his condolences to Panchal’s family.

