Preity Zinta, Aishwarya, Madhuri & Rani Pose In One Frame; Fans Hail 'Bollywood Goddesses'

Actor Preity Zinta recently attended a star-studded Bollywood party and took to her social media account to share some glimpses from the event. She was seen posing for a selfie with some of Bollywood's most iconic actors including Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. Fans were over the moon on seeing the pictures and could not believe their eyes as they saw the actors in the same frame.

Preity Zinta strikes a pose with fellow Bollywood actors

Several fans and followers took to the comments section and were over the moon to see their favourite Bollywood stars share the frame.

Have a look at the pictures Preity Zinta shared here:

Fans called them 'Bollywood goddesses' as they expressed their joy about seeing them together in one frame. They called the pictures 'gold' and mentioned they are true 'gems' as they loved seeing Kareena, Rani, Madhuri and Aishwarya Rai together. "The 2nd and 3rd slides wrapped my fav Bollywood goddess in 2 frames. I’m a big fan of you all since my childhood," wrote one user. Another one also called the actors 'legends in a frame' and mentioned that seeing them together gave them nostalgia. They flooded the comments section with heaps of love for the stars online.

Apart from sharing the glimpses with the 'Bollywood goddess', Preity Zinta also posed alongside Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan, who are rumoured to be in a relationship and made headlines as they made their first red carpet appearance at the Bollywood bash. In the picture, the actor was seen posing alongside her husband Gene Goodenough, and the duo was joined by Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend. They smiled for the picture as they wrapped their arms around each other and Preity Zinta called them her 'favourites'. "Roses are red, my dress was green, too many favourites all on my screen. Hope that rhymes," read preity's caption.

