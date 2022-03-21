Holi 2022 was celebrated on a big scale this year with many celebrities sharing glimpses of the same on their social media handles. The festival of colours is over but Bollywood celebs cannot get over the hangover of the festival. From Priyanka Chopra to Preity Zinta, Bollywood stars left no stones unturned in celebrating Holi with full zeal and enthusiasm.

Preity Zinta might be away from her homeland, but the Bollywood diva celebrated the festival with her husband Gene Goodenough with much gaiety. The Koi Mil Gaya actor celebrated Holi on a grand note in the presence of close friends and family members. From splashing water on each other to smearing faces of people with colours, Preity Zinta's Holi was a joyous affair.

On Monday, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak-peek into her 'desi' Holi bash. To note, this year's Holi marked the duo's first Holi after becoming parents. Preity shared a slew of pictures, in which she can be seen smeared in bright colours as she played Holi with her husband Gene and their friends. She further mentioned that this is their 'first big desi celebration since the pandemic' and the birth of their twins. In the first picture, the couple was all smiles as they posed with each other for a sweet selfie. The next picture captured the joyful moments of the celebrations. The pictures are proof that the Veer-Zaara actor had a gala time celebrating the festival.

Sharing the post, Preity captioned it as “Happy Holi everyone. Even though the world is not perfect right now & there is little to celebrate - We couldn’t let the festival of Holi go by without celebrating it as new parents. Our first big desi celebration since the pandemic & since the babies were born. It was amazing to be with friends & family & celebrate Holi this year. Celebrating our festivals especially when we live away from India makes me miss our home, less. Thank you #Artha Karen & Priyanka for such a fun time. We had a blast (folded hands emoji) #photodump #happyholi #desivibe #famjam #rangbarse #ting”.

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "Happy Holi to you and your beloved family 😍😍" while another wrote, "So refreshing to see you as always. Happy Holi to you @realpz and your new borns.😊👍". A fan also asked about the twin's whereabouts and wrote, "Where you babies??" whereas the rest of the users simply dropped heart and fire emoticons.

