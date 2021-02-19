Preity Zinta Asks Fans For Their Opinion On IPL Auction; Spills Beans On Upcoming Films

Preity Zinta had gone live on Instagram on February 19 to ask fans what they thought about the Kings Punjab’s IPL auction selection. It was an impromptu live session which she apologised to her followers for but said that since she had some time on her hands she wanted to know what everyone was feeling about the team. She asked her followers who they were the most excited to see playing on the team.

Also read: ICC No 1 T20 Batsman Dawid Malan Fails To Storm IPL Auction, Goes To Punjab For Base Price

Preity Zinta asks fans their opinions

Since the live session was unannounced, it took people some time to join the session and start posing their questions and opinions. In the meantime, Preity Zinta thanked all of the people who were joining the session and shared greetings with them. People expressed their love for her and she said she was grateful for the same and that she loved all of her fans too.

Also read: Rohit Sharma's Vital, Virtual Message For MI Ahead Of IPL Auction 2021 Revealed

After she saw that a good number of people had joined the live session, she again asked them how they thought she did at the IPL auction and if she had made good choices. Most people expressed their excitement to see Dawid Malan on the team and Zinta said she was happy to see that people were reacting positively to his inclusion in the team. She also revealed that this year the team had managed to acquire almost 90% of the players that they had on their list.

She shared that while the auction was a stretch and tensions ran high, she was happy with the outcome. She said that they had not held back from emptying out their purse to get the people they wanted on their team and that is why the auction had wrapped up a little earlier for them. People also hilariously asked Zinta why she wasn’t on the team and she laughed the question off at first. When the question was asked the second time, she laughingly said it was because IPL could not have girls.

Also read: IPL Auction 2021 Live: Kedar Jadhav Unsold After ₹2 Cr Base Price, Trolled Heavily Online

When asked why she wasn’t in films anymore, Preity Zinta said that she would soon be announcing a film that she will be a part of and that this was going to be a year of announcements and her followers should wait for those announcements. She ended her live session by saying that people should be cautious and be safe in their decisions as the virus was spreading rapidly once again. She expressed her love and gratitude for her followers as she wrapped up the live session.

Also read: IPL Auction 2021 Live: Cheteshwar Pujara Wins Shock ₹50L Bid After 7 Years, Fans Troll CSK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.