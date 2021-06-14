Preity Zinta Asks Fans To Be Carrier Of 'contagious' Smile; See Post

Preity Zinta is often seen sharing pictures and videos with her husband. She recently shared a selfie with her husband Gene Goodenough and in the caption, the actor wrote about how contagious smiles are. Take a look at the adorable picture of the couple with a beautiful view in the background.

Preity Zinta's photo with her husband

In the selfie picture shared by Preity, she wore a comic print shirt while Gene wore a graphic T-shirt that read "Keep it Simple". Preity showcased a beautiful landscape in the background. She wrote that smiles are contagious. She asked her fans to be the carriers of their contagious smile, "Smiles are contagious…. be a carrier [red heart emoji] #ting".

Reactions to Preity Zinta's photo with her husband

As soon as Preity shared the photo with her husband, her fans flooded the comments section with all things nice. After watching Preity Zinta's husband in the frame, fans wrote that the couple looked beautiful together. A fan wrote that they were beautiful inside and out. Here are some of the comments on Preity Zinta's photo.

Image source: Preity Zinta's Instagram

A sneak peek into Preity Zinta's Instagram

Preity shared two other pictures from her weekend with her family friends. Both the pictures featured another couple as well who was on a weekend trip with them. The caption of her first post read, "Strike a pose" with the hashtags #weekendvibes #friends #happiness #fun and #Ting. The caption on her second post read, "Fun times begin when you get to see old friends after years."

Apart from the pictures, Preity shared a video of herself during the weekend. She showcased how everyone in her town is getting back to normal after getting vaccinated. She wrote, "Feels awesome to see people out & about enjoying each other’s company after months of being locked in their homes." She added, "Here’s to life getting back to normal & people enjoying the simple things in life." Take a look at Preity Zinta's photos and videos from her Instagram.

Preity Zinta on the work front

Preity Zinta's movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and Veer Zaara garnered her immense popularity. The actor rose to fame after her debut film Dil Se directed by Mani Ratnam. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit portraying the role of Sapna Dubey.

Image: Preity Zinta's Instagram

