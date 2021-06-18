Preity Zinta Celebrates 17 Years Of 'Lakshya', Calls It Her 'toughest Film Ever'

June 18, Friday, actor Preity Zinta celebrated 17 years of Lakshya. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a short clip of one of her songs from the film, Agar Main Kahoon. Celebrating the milestone, Preity Zinta also penned a heartfelt note remembering the war drama flick. She said, "Remembering Lakshya today - My toughest film ever". Released in 2004, Lakshya starred Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta, among other actors.

Preity Zinta celebrates 17 years of Lakshya

As seen in Preity Zinta's Instagram post, the actor shared a glimpse of Lakshya's romantic song, Agar Main Kahoon. Sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the soundtrack was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Celebrating 17 years of Lakshya, Preity Zinta shared that this was her toughest film ever. She said, "Filming at 18000+feet in Ladakh was brutal & beautiful at the same time".

Talking about the film, Preity Zinta said, "I’m so proud of this film & everything it stood for. It definitely is a love letter to all the army brats out there". "It’s also a reminder to never forget all those sacrifices & the unmatched bravery of our armed forces", the actor concluded. Furthermost, she also thanked her co-actors, the makers and the entire cast n crew for the memorable experience.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Preity Zinta's Instagram went gaga over the post. One of the users said, "A movie that was ahead of its time", while another added, "One of my favourite film of urs". A fan commented, "One of ur best film till date and the graceful way u carried your character in the film is commendable". Another fan comment read as "One of my fav movies of yours! Your performance was totally great, and other co-actors as well! Congrats for 17 years of Lakshya!". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Preity Zinta in Lakshya played the lead role of Romila Dutta Shergill, a student activist and aspiring journalist. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta, the film is set against a fictionalised backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. It follows the story of Karan Shergill, a lieutenant, later acting Captain, who develops from an unambitious young man into an army officer.

