The IPL 2022 Auction has started with Charu Sharma taking over the duties for the day from an unwell Hugh Edmeades collapse. So far, Shreyas Iyer and Harshal Patel have bagged the biggest bids. Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta, who is enjoying the auction by sitting at home, stated her happiness as her team acquires Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 8.25 crore. Well, the actor has skipped this year's auction as she is busy parenting her twin babies.

Taking to one of her Instagram stories, Preity Zinta dropped a video in which she could be seen expressing her joy and happiness as she bought the Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 8.25 crore. She wrote, "Yeah we got @shikhardofficial! Always wanted him in our team." The actor also expressed happiness over buying Kagiso Rabada for Rs 9.25 crore.

Veteran Bollywood actor Preity Zinta informed via a tweet that she will miss the auction this year. She tweeted, "This year I’m going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones & travel to India. The last couple of days has been hectic discussing d auction & all things cricket with our team. I wanted to reach out to our fans & ask them if they have any player suggestions.."

All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle 😂 On a serious note my heart is racing & I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @PunjabKingsIPL 👍👍 Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. pic.twitter.com/CEPNrJgmOh — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 12, 2022

Recently, in the day, ahead of the beginning of auctions, Zinta shared a picture with her baby as she was all set to watch the auction. She wrote in the caption, "All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle 😂". Explaining how was she feeling, Preity continued, "On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl 👍👍 Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting 🌟 #motherhood".

PBKS retained only two players for the IPL 2022 mega auction

PBKS head into the auction with an amount of INR 72 crore in their purse, having retained Mayank Agarwal for INR 12 crore and Arshdeep Singh for INR 42 crores. The team has the maximum amount in their purse among the other teams, and the management will be on the lookout to tick all boxes in the important auctions. Punjab finished as the runners-up to Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) in the 2014 edition, having finished in the top four only twice in the 14 seasons of the tournament. The list of the players, who have been sold, will be out as soon as the auction concludes.

