Preity Zinta Clocks 23 Years In Bollywood, Feels 'humbled And Grateful'

Actor Preity Zinta recently completed 23 years in the film industry. The actor who has created a mark with her impeccable talent took to Instagram and commemorated the special day with a heartwarming note while looking back at her glorious journey and sharing her success mantra.

The actor made her debut with Dil Se starring Manisha Koirala. She shared a video and revisited the first Filmfare award ceremony of her career, where she bagged the title of Best Female Debut. Recalling her journey in the industry so far, she wrote, “23 Years of Movies. If you are in the habit of chasing rainbows be ready to get drenched in the rain cuz a life without rain is like the sun without shade. Today I celebrate 23 years in movies & I must confess I’m a bit overwhelmed thinking about all those people that have contributed to my journey.”

Thanking her fans, friends, and well-wishers, she added, “I’m humbled & grateful to all of them for supporting me, challenging me & for pushing me to become a better version of myself. A big & heartfelt thank you to all my colleagues, fans & critics for pulling me up when I was down & pulling me down when my feet left the ground”.

“This video takes me back to the first award I won in the first year of my cinematic journey. I was so shocked I won. It felt like a dream. Here’s to dreaming bigger dreams, making better movies, creating a world of magic & Dil Se entertaining all of you all over again” she wrote while concluding the note. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has appeared in films as cameos. She was last in several films like Happy Ending, Welcome to New York, Bhaiaji Superhit, Main Aurr Mrs. Khanna, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and more.

Image Credit: REALPZ/Instagram