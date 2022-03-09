Preity Zinta, Dibakar Bannerjee To Helm Projects Under International Art Machine's Slate

Indian artists are now going to deliver content globally as entertainment studio International Art Machine is venturing into the country with a great slate. The global entertainment studio has teamed up with some great filmmakers to come up with an exciting lineup of adaptations and originals.

With the OTT platforms gaining popularity over the years, major production houses are coming up with great content-driven shows and films that have not only helped in garnering the attention of the viewers but also increased the quality of the content. Several A-listers like Shekhar Kapur, Preity Zinta, Amish Tripathi, Dibakar Banerjee, and Suparn S. Varma have been roped in by the studio to work on some amazing scripts. Apart from giving her time into the business of cricket, according to Variety, actor Preity Zinta will be working on a female-driven murder mystery. The upcoming project has been titled The Kitty Party and treads between being a dramedy and a thriller.

Talking about the project, the actor told the international media outlet, "The Kitty Party is a female-driven murder mystery that moonlights between being a dramedy and thriller. Too early to comment more except that we cannot wait to get started. I’m sure we will have as much fun filming." Apart from Preity, director Shekhar Kapur will adapt Amish Tripathi’s bestselling Shiva Trilogy novels which are set in the land of Meluha, titled The Immortals of Meluha.

Next up on the slate is the political drama Gods from acclaimed director Dibakar Banerjee. The story of the film centers around the "Great Indian Family. The generations. The power play. The family politics and more which is normal sight at any Indian family". International Art Machine is backed by former Amazon Studios president Roy Price who resigned from his position in 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment. Price now serves as CEO of International Art Machine. International Art Machine CEO Roy Price revealed that the plan is to "to partner with creators across Asia to produce series that will be game-changers at home and successfully carry the banner of Asian originals abroad".

