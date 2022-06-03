Preity Zinta keeps her fans entertained with her interesting social media posts and did so recently again with a throwback picture from her college days. The actor went down memory lane to recall the memories of the day the picture was clicked. She even mentioned how much she missed her college friend.

Preity Zinta goes back to college days with throwback picture

Preity Zinta recently took to her Instagram handle to post the image of herself with her old friends. She can be seen sporting an all-white outfit with messy hair and a smile on her face. The Kal Ho Naa Ho star captioned that it was taken after she passed out of school and confessed how excited she was to be in college. She even mentioned how entering college made her feel so grown up.

The caption read, "I remember taking this photo after Passing out of school. I was so excited to be in college even though i was still in 11th grade. Made me feel so grown up. Love this photo @shagunkhanna Miss you Paddy aunty throwbackthursday #memories #missyou #ting" (sic)

Her post before that also involved memories, but over heartbreaking news. Preity Zinta expressed her grief over the demise of playback singer, KK and penned a note on Instagram along with a picture of the much-loved artiste. In the note, she mentioned how shocked she was to hear the news of the Khuda Jaane star's demise and added that he was an amazing talent. She even thanked the singer for all his iconic songs and stated that he will live in everyone's hearts forever.

The caption read, "So Shocked to hear of KK’s passing💔What an amazing talent he was. Thank you KK 🙏 for all those iconic songs. You will live in our hearts forever 💔Life is so fragile & cruel. My sincere & heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & well wishers." (sic)

The popular singer was cremated at Versova Hindu Cemetery in Mumbai on June 2 and a sea of fans and supporters gathered to pay him their final respects. This comes after the 53-year-old fell ill post his performance at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha.