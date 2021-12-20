Preity Zinta Does 'Ghar Ki Kheti' Tour For Fans, Flaunts Tree Planted In 2019; WATCH

Preity Zinta has shared a video in which she could be seen showing her fans a banana tree that she had planted in 2019. The actor took to her Instagram handle to give her fans and followers a sneak-peek of her 'Ghar Ki Kheti'.

Preity Zinta's Ghar Ki Kheti

Preity Zinta shared a video wherein she can be seen showing a banana tree that she had planted back in 2019. The actor captioned the post, "Ghar ki kheti. Last couple of months we have stayed home with the babies and cancelled all plans, all trips and all events. It’s been tough to stay in most of this year ( IPL bio bubble - travel quarantines etc) but nothing has given me more pleasure than to see my wonderful plants and trees grow and flourish since we planted them in 2019. I’m so excited I had to share this with all of you."

Preity further added, "So that you all see that the fruit of patience is sweet. If you plant any plant and give love to it and take care of it, then it will surely grow and bear fruit like this banana tree." Preity and Gene Goodenough were recently blessed with twins through surrogacy. The duo named their kids Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. The actor had earlier taken to Instagram and shared a story where the twins were seen watching Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas. In response to this, Abhishek Bachchan expressed gratitude to Preity and reposted the video with the caption, “Lots of love Jade.”

Preity to star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Preity is busy spending quality time with her babies Jai and Gia Goodenough. The actor dropped a picture of her twins on the photo-blogging site and wrote, "Burp cloths, diapers & babies… I’m loving it all."

On the work front, Preity Zinta will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language film. The movie is directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 10, 2023.

Image: Instagram/@realpz