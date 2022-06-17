Preity Zinta Drops 'weekend Surprise' As She Bumps Into Ex-Punjab Kings Player Chris Gayle

Bollywood diva Preity Zinta recently took to her social media space to share a glimpse into her weekend which involved bumping into a former Punjab Kings player. For the unversed, the 47-year-old actor is the co-owner of the franchise that features in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since the inaugural edition in 2008.

The seasoned Bollywood actor ended up meeting Jamaican Cricketer Chris Gayle, who had previously played for Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab). This year, the veteran cricketer went unsold during the IPL auction in February. However, he vowed to make a return next year with two franchises on his mind that he wish to play for. As per ANI, Punjab Kings was one of the teams he mentioned.

Preity Zinta bumps into Chris Gayle

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zinta shared pictures of her 'weekend surprise' as she bumped into Chris Gayle in Atlanta, USA. Entrepreneur Paresh Ghelani also posed alongside the duo. The actor shared the selfies under the caption, ''Weekend surprise. Always fun to bump into @chrisgayle333 & @pareshghelani #Atlanta #Weekend #Desivibe #Ting''.

Earlier, Zinta dedicated a post for her IPL team after they met with a saddening ouster from the recently concluded edition of the tournament with a lengthy caption extending gratitude to the fans who have supported them over the years. She wrote, ''IPL 2022 has been a roller coaster ride for us & all the @punjabkingsipl fans. A heartfelt Thank you to all our fans for the constant love & support throughout this tournament,''

She also promised to come back stronger in the next tournament by writing, ''I promise that we will come back better, stronger & more evolved next year. Take care n stay safe folks. Loads of love always #IPL2022 #tataipl #saddapunjab #Goodbye #ting''.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that Preity Zinta has been away from the big screen for a long time. She recently relived her memories as an actor by marking 15 Years Of Jhoom Barabar Jhoom also starring Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol and Lara Dutta. Take a look at Zinta's post here -

''Jhoom Barabar Jhoom turns a year older today & I cannot stop smiling & thinking of all the mad scenes we shot & how much we laughed. Everyone was exhausted after all the dance sequences but that did not stop us from having a blast. This movie is a constant reminder of how friends make every situation adventurous & fun,'' she wrote in the caption.

Image: Instagram/@realpz