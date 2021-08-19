Last Updated:

Preity Zinta Enjoys 'High Altitude Dining' In Ladakh; Calls It 'unforgettable Experience'

Preity Zinta is currently enjoying a getaway in Ladakh with her husband Gene Goodenough. The actor has been documenting her stay on social media.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Preity Zinta

IMAGE- PREITY ZINTA'S INSTAGRAM


Dil Chahta Hai actor Preity Zinta has been documenting her rather adventurous getaway to Ladakh on her social media account. Previously, she recorded herself visiting a monastery in the mountainous region while in another series of pictures, the actor celebrated Independence day on the high altitude. In the new pictures added to her Ladakh diaries, Zinta was seen enjoying a cosy dinner.

Preity Zinta enjoys a 'High altitude dining'

Continuing her saga of Ladakh pictures, Zinta took her Instagram to share pictures of her having a lunch in the high altitude region of the Indian Union territory. Sporting a pair of sunglasses, the actor was wrapped in a warm poncho sitting against a backdrop of a wide hilly area. In the next picture, she showed a picture of the chef preparing their meal for them. She captioned the post writing, 'High altitude dining. An unforgettable experience ❤️'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

In another video, the actor recorded herself basking in the warm sun against the freezing cold temperatures of the high altitudes. She showed around the setup prepared for the actor and her husband Gene Goodenough to have lunch in. She also revealed that they were at the height of 4,465 metres. She wrote, 'Having lunch next to the Wari La ( La means pass) was definitely an experience of a lifetime. Even though the sun was out, the ice cold wind made it impossible to not shiver'. 

READ | Preity Zinta's Instagram post about Lakshya, Neeti shares her baby's name: Bollywood recap
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Priyanka Chopra and netizens' reaction to the pictures

Celebrities and netizens could not get enough of the pictures as they spammed the comment section with adoring emojis. Actor Priyanka Chopra also dropped a couple of emojis. Singer Guru Randhawa followed the suit and remarked 'Wow' under the post. Many fans marvelled at Ladakh's beauty through Preity Zinta's pictures.

READ | 18 years of 'Koi Mil Gaya': Preity Zinta recalls how playing Nisha gave her immense joy
1

More on Preity Zinta's Ladakh Trip

The 46-year-old actor has her fans involved in her stay in Ladakh through her videos and post. Her latest Instagram post showed her visiting the Taktok Monastery. She said, 'There is something so peaceful about monasteries. Here I’m at the Taktok Monastery after lighting a lamp. They were kind enough to let us sit inside for sometime & it felt amazing ... like time just stopped. Here’s to enjoying the sound of silence & respecting all religions'. 

READ | Preity Zinta feels 'surreal' celebrating 20 years of cult film 'Dil Chahta Hai'

IMAGE- PREITY ZINTA'S INSTAGRAM

READ | Preity Zinta shares glimpses of her Ladakh diaries; Says 'enjoying the sound of silence'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND