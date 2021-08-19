Preity Zinta Enjoys 'High Altitude Dining' In Ladakh; Calls It 'unforgettable Experience'

Dil Chahta Hai actor Preity Zinta has been documenting her rather adventurous getaway to Ladakh on her social media account. Previously, she recorded herself visiting a monastery in the mountainous region while in another series of pictures, the actor celebrated Independence day on the high altitude. In the new pictures added to her Ladakh diaries, Zinta was seen enjoying a cosy dinner.

Preity Zinta enjoys a 'High altitude dining'

Continuing her saga of Ladakh pictures, Zinta took her Instagram to share pictures of her having a lunch in the high altitude region of the Indian Union territory. Sporting a pair of sunglasses, the actor was wrapped in a warm poncho sitting against a backdrop of a wide hilly area. In the next picture, she showed a picture of the chef preparing their meal for them. She captioned the post writing, 'High altitude dining. An unforgettable experience ❤️'.

In another video, the actor recorded herself basking in the warm sun against the freezing cold temperatures of the high altitudes. She showed around the setup prepared for the actor and her husband Gene Goodenough to have lunch in. She also revealed that they were at the height of 4,465 metres. She wrote, 'Having lunch next to the Wari La ( La means pass) was definitely an experience of a lifetime. Even though the sun was out, the ice cold wind made it impossible to not shiver'.

Priyanka Chopra and netizens' reaction to the pictures

Celebrities and netizens could not get enough of the pictures as they spammed the comment section with adoring emojis. Actor Priyanka Chopra also dropped a couple of emojis. Singer Guru Randhawa followed the suit and remarked 'Wow' under the post. Many fans marvelled at Ladakh's beauty through Preity Zinta's pictures.

More on Preity Zinta's Ladakh Trip

The 46-year-old actor has her fans involved in her stay in Ladakh through her videos and post. Her latest Instagram post showed her visiting the Taktok Monastery. She said, 'There is something so peaceful about monasteries. Here I’m at the Taktok Monastery after lighting a lamp. They were kind enough to let us sit inside for sometime & it felt amazing ... like time just stopped. Here’s to enjoying the sound of silence & respecting all religions'.

