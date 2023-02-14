Preity Zinta Feasts On Indian Delicacies On Her Cheat Day; 'Nothing Is More Exciting'

Preity Zinta recently shared a glimpse of her cheat meal day with her followers on social media on Tuesday (February 14). The actress took to her Instagram to share a video showcasing the delicious meals she indulged in on her cheat day.The clip featured Indian delicacies like chhole bhatura, kalakand and malai barfi.

Preity wrote in the caption, "Nothing is more exciting than waiting for your favourite Chola Bhatura & Kalakand+Malai Barfi all week & then destroying them over the weekend on your cheat day."

"Kasam se desi khana jaisa koi khana nahi, khana khane ke baad na koyi worry na koyi tension (I swear there is no food like desi food. No worries after eating food, no tension, all is well)," she further added.

Check out the post here:

Preity Zinta's love for Indian food

This is not the first time the Koi Mil Gaya actress has shared her love for Indian food on Instagram. Earlier, when Preity visited Delhi, she posted a picture with a platter of street food and wrote, "It’s not possible to be in Delhi and miss out on yummy street food. Here’s to Pani puri, papdi chaat & chole batureh."

More about Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's Dil Se.. in 1998 and went on to work in multiple Bollywood films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Dil Chahta Hai, Salaam Namaste among others.

The actress got married to American financial analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy in 2021.