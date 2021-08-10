Preity Zinta Feels 'surreal' Celebrating 20 Years Of Cult Film 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Preity Zinta trod down the memory lane as the National Award-winning film Dil Chahta Hai clocked 20 years today. Preity, who played one of the movie's lead characters, got nostalgic and shared the memories associated with the movie on social media. The 2001 coming-of-age romance film saw a powerful star cast of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Preity Zinta come together in the Farhan Akhtar directorial. The movie went on to receive several accolades post its release, including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards.

The actor, on Tuesday, uploaded an edited clip that features many stills from the movie with the title track of the film playing the background.

As Dil Chahta Hai clocks 20 years, Preity pens heartfelt note

The 46-year-old actor penned a heartwarming note alongside the clip and mentioned her first day of the shoot when Farhan responded hilariously to her after she called the movie a 'cult film'. She also described the fun camaraderie among the actors on sets as she remembered the 'mad days'.

"This is surreal, celebrating 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai. I remember @faroutakhtar telling me that whenever he makes a film, he would love for me to be a part of it. A few months later, we signed on for Dil Chahta Hai and we had so much fun on set. I told Farhan on the first day of the shoot, that this will be a cult film and he laughed at me. Today after all these years I'm so proud of the film we made. I have so many fond memories from the shoot and always have a big smile on my face when I remember those mad days. Thank you to everyone at @excelmovies & to the cast n crew for making this film into such an incredible experience for all of us,", the actor's caption read.

More about Dil Chahta Hai

Apart from Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Preity, the movie also saw Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia featured in important roles. The movie, mostly shot in urban Mumbai and Australia, follows the journey of three best friends who get separated after college. It then takes us through the story of how these three friends discover love and the problems they encounter during their tumultuous life. Despite performing moderately at the box office, grossing ₹397.2 million, the film garnered positive reviews, with some critics believing that it broke new ground by introducing a realistic portrayal of Indian youth.

