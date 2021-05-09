Preity Zinta, Filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani Receive Their Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Preity Zinta and filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani on Saturday received the second jab of the coronavirus vaccine. The celebrities took to social media to share the update.

Zinta shared a photo of her receiving the vaccine jab on Instagram and wrote, "I took my second covid shot and am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe." Mansukhani shared the photo of his certificate for the COVID-19 vaccination.

"Second dose done!! Now hoping for no side effects," he said.

Aft days of refreshing d CoWIN site, waiting hrs 4 d OTP, finding a vax center, playing fastst finger 1st only 2 find all slots full, I finally succeeded n gt d 2nd dose 2day. It ws well organised no rush n quick (Hv cropped off useless photo on d cert. A waste of printer ink!) pic.twitter.com/J1yiY8vyH5 — Tarun Mansukhani (@Tarunmansukhani) May 8, 2021

I took my second covid shot and am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe pic.twitter.com/HB8IDbP0kl — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 8, 2021

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti-COVID-19 vaccines to people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

PM Modi praises Maharashtra's efforts to fight COVID-19

Earlier in the day, PM Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on the COVID-19 situation in the state and praised the state's efforts to fight the pandemic.

According to a statement from the CMO, the Prime Minister enquired about Maharashtra's COVID-19 situation and said that the state was fighting a good battle against the second wave. Thackeray informed PM Modi about the state’s preparations to face a possible third wave of the deadly virus.

The Prime Minister and the Union Government have been guiding Maharashtra in the Corona War from the very beginning and it is being put to good use by the State Government. The Chief Minister also thanked the Prime Minister for accepting some of Maharashtra's suggestions.

Maharashtra is among the ten states reporting 71.81% of new COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. On Friday, Maharashtra reported 54,022 new infections, 37,386 recoveries, and 898 deaths, as per the State health department. Out of this, Mumbai alone reporter 3,039 new Coronavirus cases, 4,052 recoveries, and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-effected states of India which has reported a large number of cases as well as deaths.

(with PTI inputs)

