Preity Zinta Gives A Tour Of Her Family Apple Farm In Shimla; Recalls Childhood Memories

After Ladakh, actress Preity Zinta made another stop at her in Himachal Pradesh to visit her family farm. The actor took to her Instagram to share memories of her childhood and give a brief tour around the orchard, taken care of by her brother. Calling it an 'emotional and exhilarating experience,' the actor appeared excited to finally visit her hometown and promised to visit the place frequently.

Preity Zinta visits her family farm

Embarking on an adventurous journey to North India, Zinta decided to visit the Upper Shimla Area (or U.S.A as she mentioned in her post's location tag) in Himachal Pradesh, home to her family apple orchard. Giving a small tour of the apple garden, the 46-year-old flaunted a few fresh and 'best apples in the world' in the video. She informed her fans in the caption that she was extremely excited to see the apple trees after a long time and made a video about it as soon as it stopped raining.

She continued writing, ''Glad I did so cuz minutes after it was pouring again Going back home to our family farm during apple season after so many years was an emotional & exhilarating experience''. She recalled her childhood memories with her relatives namely Rajinder Mamaji and Uma Mamiji by writing, ''Growing up, this place was dominated by the larger than life presence of my Grandfather, Grandmother and Rajinder Mamaji & Uma Mamiji. We spent the best days of my childhood here. Apple season was always special [sic]”.

However, the actor also had to adhere to several rules and regulations when it came to the apple orchard. She said, ''So many rules. No eating in the grading halls, no disturbing or distracting the labour that diligently plucked apples in special baskets called Kiltas, no playing with apples or throwing them around etc[sic]''. Talking about her favourite part of apple farming, Zinta said, ''My fav part was apple plucking & collecting the largest and the smallest apples of the season & of course glasses of freshly squeezed apple juice[sic]''. In the video, while giving a commentary, Zinta also said, “Now, I am officially a farmer.”

Shout out to Himachal Apples: Preity Zinta

Showing her support to the farming community of the country, the actor continued, ''Two years ago, I officially became a farmer & am so proud to be part of the farming community of the apple belt of Himachal Pradesh. Here’s a shout out to Himachal Apples that are the best in the world. I’m super stoked & proud of how well everything is maintained in all the farms given the covid situation, shortage of labour etc.[sic]''. She did not fail to mention her brother who took care of the farm saying, ''I’m also extremely proud of my brother for going completely organic & replanting our orchard with organic apple trees[sic]''.

(IMAGE- PREITY ZINTA INSTAGRAM)