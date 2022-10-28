Preity Zinta Gives Glimpse Of Her Diwali Celebrations In LA With Family & Friends | Watch

Actor Preity Zinta recently gave a sneak peek into her elaborate Diwali celebrations in Los Angeles alongside her husband Gene Goodenough and other family members and friends.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho star shared a video montage of the festivity, where one could see her lighting fireworks with the guests, showcasing the diya and flower decorations, and clicking selfies with her husband and other people. The actor also mentioned the thrilling India-Pak T20 World cup match, which came as one of the best reasons for celebration for the country.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Friday, October 28, the actor shared the Diwali video wherein she can be seen dressed in a yellow saree as she marked the festival with full pomp and fervour.

In the caption, she mentioned, "This Diwali was special in every way Family, friends, cricket, sparklers and loads of fun! Here’s a little glimpse into our Diwali celebration at home away from home." Zinta also added hashtags like "Happy Diwali,” “celebration,” “Ind vs Pak” and “Diwali party.” Take a look.

In a separate post, Preity could be seen posing with her close friend and actor Abhay Deol. Sharing a couple of selfies with Preity, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor wrote, "It was a, “who has the deeper dimples” kinda Diwali. I said I have two. She said she doesn’t need more than one. Damn I wish I was pretty…#happydimpavli”.

Known for her roles in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi Mil Gaya…, Veer Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kya Kehna, Sangharsh, Dil Chahta Hai among others, Preity Zinta has kept away from the big screen for a long time.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @REALPZ)