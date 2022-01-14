Preity Zinta Gives Glimpse Of Her 'mommy Vibes' As She Shares First Pic With Her Baby; See

Preity Zinta is reaping the joys of motherhood, and her latest Instagram post is proof of it. The actor has been married to Gene Goodenough for five years and became a mother to twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough last month. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor, who often keeps her fans updated about her regular lifestyle like ghar ki kheti and stuffs like that, dropped a picture of one of her twins.

The couple welcomed their twins through surrogacy and while announcing the same to the world, the actor thanked the doctors, nurses, and their surrogate for being a part of their incredible journey. In a recent post on Instagram, Preity shared a glimpse of one of her twins, captioning it, "Mommy vibes" with two red hearts. In the picture, she could be seen cuddling her newborn, whose face isn't visible but can be seen wrapped in her arms with a pink coloured cap. The Koi Mil Gaya actor can also be seen all packed up in woollens as she wore a green high-neck sweater and a grey coloured shall over it. Dia Mirza and several others showered love upon the new mom and her baby as they dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Preity Zinta shares an adorable picture of one of her twins

Sharing the same picture on her official Twitter handle, the Veer-Zaara actor wrote, "Mommy vibes So happy to be home with my little ones in these crazy covid times. Preity also asked everyone to stay safe as she wrote, "Stay home & stay safe everyone." Fans started pouring love on her post on Twitter with a user writing, "Peace mercy and blessings of almighty GOD on you". Another user wrote, "Wish you all a healthy and happy year ahead."

Mommy vibes ❤️❤️ So happy to be home with my little ones in these crazy covid times. Stay home & stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/rAyaQCqyOg — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 13, 2022

Preity Zinta on the work front

On the work front, Preity Zinta will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is an upcoming Hindi film. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 10, 2023.

