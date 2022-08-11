Preity Zinta was a significant part of the 2001 coming-of-age film Dil Chahta Hai and as the movie clocked 21 years on 11 August 2022, the actor dropped one of the scenes from the film and penned a note stating how this movie will always hold a special place in her heart. Her social media post garnered massive attention from several fans who extended their love for the film.

Preity Zinta celebrates 21 years of Dil Chahta Hai

Preity Zinta recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip from her movie Dil Chahta Hai in which she can be seen alongside Aamir Khan. The scene featured the duo travelling to Sydney on the same flight while sharing an interesting conversation. In the caption, Preity Zinta penned a note in which she announced how the movie turned 21. Adding to it, she mentioned how it was a movie where there was no place for a hero or a heroine but just relatable characters that one could reach out, touch, and laugh out aloud with. While signing off, she tanked the entire cast and crew, and audience for the love while adding how the movie will always have a special place in her heart.

The caption read, “Dil Chahta Hai 😍 turns a year older today. A film where there was no place for a hero or heroine - just relatable characters that we could reach out n touch and laugh out aloud with. It will always have a very special place in my heart. Thank you to the entire cast n crew & the audience for all the love” (sic)

Apart from Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Preity Zinta, the movie also featured Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, Ayub Khan, Rajat Kapoor, Suchitra Pillai, and more in pivotal roles. The movie follows the journey of three best friends who get separated after college. The movie further depicted how they discover love and the problems they encounter during their topsy-turvy life. The film garnered positive reviews from the critics while being a massive hit among the audience. It even received numerous awards and accolades including two National awards.

Image: Stills from 'Dil Chahta Hai'