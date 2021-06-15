Preity Zinta Goes For Pilates After 18 Months, Urges People To Get Vaccinated

Preity Zinta has more than eight million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. She recently gave an update about her workout routine as she resumed exercising. The actor stepped into a pilates studio after 18 months, following restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preity Zinta wrote that she is "reaping the benefits" of being vaccinated. She expressed her happiness in getting back to work out. The actor had a piece of advice for everyone who is having second thoughts on getting. She told them to remember that it is the only way to get all lives back to normal again. Preity noted that everyone can be safe if they get their jab.

The Dil Chahta Hai star shared two pictures from her exercise session. One is a close-up photo and the other shows the pilates studio that has its equipment placed at a distance from one another. She wore casual gym attire from her Koi... Mil Gaya co-star, Hrithik Roshan's brand, HRX. Take a look at Preity Zinta's Instagram post below.

Preity Zinda does pilates after 18 months, urges people to get vaccinated

Preity Zinta's Instagram post caught much attention. Many users sent in red heart, fire, and hearty eyes emoticons in the comment section. Some even called her "gorgeous" and appreciated her message of awareness towards getting vaccinated. Check out a few replies on her post.

Preity Zinta took her coronavirus vaccine shots in early May 2021. She went to a vaccination centre in Greater Mumbai. The actor posted a couple of pictures as she got her jab. Even then she urged everyone to get their shots as soon as possible stating that it will keep everyone safe.

Following her vaccination, Preity Zinta spent her recent weekend with her husband and friends. They were seen near a beautiful riverbank. Preity Zinta's husband, Gene Goodenough lives in Los Angeles, United States of America. The actor then keeps juggling between India and the US.

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

