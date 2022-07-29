Preity Zinta Hails 'friend For Life' Sussanne Khan In Special Post; 'Three Decades And...'

Preity Zinta and Sussanne Khan recently got together in Los Angeles and seemingly had a gala time catching up with each other. Joining them were also Sussanne's beau Arslan Goni and actor Abhay Deol. The Kal Ho Naa Ho star took to social media and penned an appreciation post for her "friend for life" Sussanne, and hailed their 3-decade-long bond.

Responding to Zinta's sweet gesture, Khan said she loves the actor 'beyond words' and that things are "always better together". The duo was also seen partying with Arslan and Abhay, glimpses from which were shared on Preity's Instagram handle. Preity Zinta reportedly shares a great rapport with Sussanne and her former husband Hrithik Roshan.

Preity Zinta praises 'friend for life' Sussanne Khan in recent post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity dropped a selfie with Sussanne where the duo could be seen smiling ear to ear. In the caption, she mentioned, "There are friends in life & there are friends for life. Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting."

Responding to it, Sussane commented, "I loveeee u beyond my words…my darling preeeee...we have the besttttt Laugh out Louds together...it’s always better when we together." Take a look.

In another post, Preity dropped to pictures with Sussanne and Abhay as the trio spent a fun evening delving into the past. While Preity looked stunning in a shimmery outfit, Sussanne sported a colourful sleeveless short dress. "What a fun evening reminiscing about the past, laughing in the present & hoping for all things wonderful in the future. #nightout #friendsforever #ting," she wrote in the caption.

Preity has been away from the big screen for a while, and her last release was the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. It also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@realpz