Preity Zinta Hails R Madhavan, Wife's Parenting To Son Post His Gold Win; 'Great Job Done'

Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita have been at the receiving end of warm wishes and love from fans after their son Vedaant bagged a gold medal at the Danish Open swimming event. The recent star to congratulate the couple was actor Preity Zinta. Preity reacted to the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor's post where a doting father exuberated pride while hailing his son's accolades.

Madhavan had shared a clip of his son Vedaant winning the gold medal. He had captioned the post, "Gold….(dancing and gold medal emojis). With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues (red heart and folded hands emojis). Today it’s a Gold IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team."

Preity Zinta hails R Madhavan's son for his recent gold win

Reacting to the video, the Kal Ho Na Ho stars congratulated the proud parents while hailing their upbringing that is showing fruitful results now. The actor further shared her happiness of seeing Madhavan's son soaring heights and shining like this while bringing pride to the country.

"Wow! This is such great news. Congrats @ActorMadhavan and Sarita. I’m delighted and so happy to see Vedaant shine like this (Indian national flag and red heart emojis). God bless him with more success, happiness, love, and light always. Both of you have done a fantastic job with him. Bravo (clapping hands emojis) #JaiHind #Ting," Preity wrote.

Apart from Preity, global icon Priyanka Chopra also congratulated the couple for such pride. "Wohooo! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan! That's an amazing feat! Keep trailblazing! Congratulations @ActorMadhavan and Sarita," she tweeted.

For the unversed, Madhavan's son Vedaant won the gold medal at the Danish Open in the men's 800m freestyle event, beating swimmer Alexander L Bjorn. Vedaant had earlier won a silver in the 1500m freestyle at the same meet.

The star kid has won several medals in the past. Last year, he won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open. He had also proved his talent at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year, as he brought home seven medals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, R Madhavan is looking forward to his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is slated to release theatrically on July 1, 2022. The anticipation for Madhavan’s much-awaited directorial debut is high, as the trailer of the biographical drama has created a buzz among the audience.

IMAGE: Instagram/ActorMaddy/RealPZ