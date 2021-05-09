Last Updated:

Preity Zinta Hits Back At Troll For Disrespecting Her Mother-in-law In Instagram Post

Preity Zinta gives a befitting reply to the troll who disrespected her mother-in-law in recent insta post, "Fame does not work in family- love and respect does"

As the world celebrates Mother’s Day on May 9, Bollywood stars also took tosocial media to express their love for their mothers. Similarly, Preity Zinta also took to Instagram to wish her mother and mother-in-law on the special occasion, however, a follower in the comment section tried to troll her mother in law. The 'Koi Mil Gaya' actress hit back with a stern reply.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Preity took to her official Instagram and wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to my other mother. Thank you for raising the man of my dreams and Thank you for loving me, spoiling me & for making me feel more like your daughter than your daughter in law".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, a user name vardha.sami replied to the picture and wrote, "It’s because of fame. Is level pe aake koi bhi mother in law spoil karegi (Any mother in law will spoil you at this level)". To which the Bollywood actress gave a befitting replying saying “Fame does not work in family- love and respect does," with a joining hands emoticon.

On the work front, Preity was busy with the latest season of the Indian Premier League. Due to COVID-19 IPL has been suspended till further notice. Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and others shared social media posts celebrating the spirit of motherhood.

Preity Zinta receives second jab of COVID vaccine

Preity Zinta joined the clan of Bollywood celebrities who took the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine by receiving the second shot of vaccine on Saturday. The actress took to her Twitter and shared her pictures at a COVID vaccination centre taking the shot of vaccine and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

