Preity Zinta 'locked Up In Room Without A Window' In Quarantine; Reviews Punjab's Win

Punjab Kings had enjoyed an impressive start to the latest season of the Indian Premier League in a high-scoring thriller against Rajasthan Royals, but then faced a hat-trick of defeats. The KL Rahul-led side finally returned to form, against defending champions Mumbai Indians, in a one-sided affair on Friday. Among those who were cheering for the team was co-owner Preity Zinta, who could not be in the stands, but shared her thoughts on the performance from quarantine.

Preity Zinta on Punjab’s win

Preity Zinta took to Twitter to share that the victory was 'finally something to celebrate’ as she was in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor stated that it was tough to stay ‘locked up’ in a room without a window. However, it was ‘awesome’ for her to witness the ‘strong & dominant performance from the boys’ amid the tough times.

Preity credited the ‘team work’ of the squad as Punjab Kings romped home without any hassles.

Finally something to celebrate in my quarantine as it's pretty tough to stay locked up in a room without a window for a week. Tonight was all about team work & it was awesome to see such a strong & dominant performance from the boys #PBKSvsMI #ting @PunjabKingsIPL @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/ypEKJKGTTd — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 23, 2021

Punjab register second win

Punjab’s win against Mumbai Indians was led by an impressive show by the bowlers, who choked the run flow from the beginning Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi all conceded at less than a run-a-ball. Shami and Bishnoi also bagged two wickets apiece including skipper Rohit Sharma (63) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) respectively, when the partnership threatened to take the game away from Punjab.

Mumbai Indians could thus set a target of just 132, which was chased easily by Punjab. Skipper KL Rahul’s player-of-the-match effort in an unbeaten knock of 60 off 52 as well his partnerships with Mayank Agarwal (25) and Chris Gayle (43*) helped them reach the target in just 17.4 overs.