Last Updated:

Preity Zinta 'locked Up In Room Without A Window' In Quarantine; Reviews Punjab's Win

Preity Zinta revealed on Twitter that she was 'locked up in a room without a window' in quarantine. The actor reviewed Punjab's win against Mumbai Indians.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Preity Zinta

PTI/instagram/@iplt20


Punjab Kings had enjoyed an impressive start to the latest season of the Indian Premier League in a high-scoring thriller against Rajasthan Royals, but then faced a hat-trick of defeats. The KL Rahul-led side finally returned to form, against defending champions Mumbai Indians, in a one-sided affair on Friday. Among those who were cheering for the team was co-owner Preity Zinta, who could not be in the stands, but shared her thoughts on the performance from quarantine.

Preity Zinta on Punjab’s win

Preity Zinta took to Twitter to share that the victory was 'finally something to celebrate’ as she was in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor stated that it was tough to stay ‘locked up’ in a room without a window. However, it was ‘awesome’ for her to witness the ‘strong & dominant performance from the boys’ amid the tough times. 

Preity credited the ‘team work’ of the squad as Punjab Kings romped home without any hassles.

Punjab register second win

Punjab’s win against Mumbai Indians was led by an impressive show by the bowlers, who choked the run flow from the beginning  Moises Henriques,  Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi all conceded at less than a run-a-ball. Shami and Bishnoi also bagged two wickets apiece including skipper Rohit Sharma (63) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) respectively, when the partnership threatened to take the game away from Punjab.

READ | PBKS vs SRH Dream11 team: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction, team news

Mumbai Indians could thus set a target of just 132, which was chased easily by Punjab. Skipper KL Rahul’s player-of-the-match effort in an unbeaten knock of 60 off 52 as well his partnerships with Mayank Agarwal (25) and Chris Gayle (43*) helped them reach the target in just 17.4 overs.   

READ | Why is Manish Pandey not playing today? SRH make 3 changes in playing 11 for Punjab game
READ | PBKS vs MI Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and Punjab vs Mumbai preview
READ | Punjab Kings snap three-match losing streak; crush Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT