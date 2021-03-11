Preity Zinta Pens A Sweet Note For Husband Gene; Says She Is Missing Her 'source Of Joy'

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta recently took to her social media handle to wish her husband Gene Goodenough on his birthday. The actor, who is currently in India, penned a beautiful note along with a series of adorable pictures saying that she misses her hubby a lot as he is currently in America.

Preity Zinta pens sweet note for husbands birthday

To celebrate her husband Gene's birthday, Preity took to Instagram to share a series of three loved up pictures of the couple. In the first picture, the duo is chilling in the pool with Preity covering Gene's eyes and sharing a toothy smile for the camera. The second picture is a selfie of the lovebirds enjoying their meal in a restaurant.

The third and the last picture shows Preity and Gene hugging each other. All three pictures capture the couple's love for each other. Along with the pictures, Preity wrote, "Happy Birthday to my forever Valentine You are my best friend, the source of my joy, the center of my world and the whole of my heart. I love you Cannot wait to see soon. Muaah".

Netizens react to Preity Zinta's photos

Preity's fans were quick to comment on her post and could not stop gushing about how cute the couple look together. Many users took to her comment section to convey their wishes to Preity Zinta's husband Gene. One user commented, "Gene you are a good husband to Preity and we love seeing you together" while another commented, "that's so sweet." Bollywood celebs like Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha and Deanne Pandey also commented on Preity's post and dropped happy birthday wishes for Gene and heart emojis for the actor. Take a look at some of the comments on Preity Zinta's photos below:

Gene and Preity Zinta's Wedding

Preity and Gene completed a decade of being together recently. The couple celebrated their 5th marriage anniversary on 29th February and Preity took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy anniversary by writing a couple of jovial lines. Fans of the actor poured their love on Preity's anniversary post and called Preity and Gene "major couple goals".

Preity Zinta geared up for IPL 2021

Preity Zinta's latest tweet shows her excitement for IPL 2021 which is set to begin on April 9. The actor shared that the schedule of the IPL matches is here and she is grateful for BCCI who made the decision to conduct the matches during such tough times. The actor shared that though it will be weird to see the teams not getting to perform in their home cities without any people in the stadium she is still excited to see how the game comes to play. For the uninitiated, Preity Zinta owns the IPL team Kings Eleven Punjab and this year the BCCI has decided to host the game at just four venues in closed stadiums without any public due to the current ongoing pandemic.

IPL schedule is finally here & @PunjabKingsIPL starts #IPL2021 in amchi Mumbai then travels to Chennai, Ahmedabad & Bangalore for our league matches. It’s a weird feeling that no teams will play any matches at their home venues & there will be no crowds in the stadiums as of now. — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 7, 2021

I must say I’m extremely grateful to the @BCCI for making IPL happen in India this year & for taking all precautions to keep everyone safe by keeping only 4 venues 4 each team. Bio bubbles are a Herculean task but together we can & we will work towards a safe n fantastic #IPL2021 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 7, 2021

