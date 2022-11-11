Preity Zinta Pens Note For Twins Gia & Jai On Their 1st Birthday, Says 'I Prayed For You'

Preity Zinta dedicated heartfelt notes to her twins - Gia and Jai Zinta Goodenough on their first birthday, mentioning that she'll forever be grateful to them. The actor posted adorable photos with her babies, expressing that they fill her heart with utmost joy and further noting that she's looking forward to a life full of 'smiles, cuddles & laughs'. Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed Jai and Gia last year via surrogacy.

Preity Zinta pens note for kids Gia And Jai on their first birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity posted a picture with Gia and wrote, “I always knew I wanted you… I prayed for you, I wished for you & now you are here & it’s been a year. My heart is full & I will forever be grateful for your precious smiles, your warm hugs & your presence in my life my little Gia. Happy birthday my little doll. You are everything I ever hoped for & more. May your life always be full of love & happiness today & always. I love you to the moon & back. As each day goes by my love for you multiples.”

Sharing a similar post for Jai, she mentioned, "Of all the roles I have played in my life nothing comes close to that of being your mom. I’m sure we have know each other for many lives…. In this one, I cannot stop wondering how much love we will share with each other & how much my heart fills up looking at you my little miracle. I love you more each day. Happy Birthday meri jaan. May your life be filled with loads of happiness today & always. Here’s to many more smiles, cuddles & laughs. Love you to the moon & back.”

Preity moved to Los Angeles following her marriage to Gene Goodenough in 2016. The couple shared that they welcomed their twins via surrogacy in 2021, expressing excitement for the new phase of their lives. On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @REALPZ)