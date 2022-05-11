Preity Zinta Performs Power-packed Workout With PBKS Batter Shikhar Dhawan; Watch

There is still hope for Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings for qualifying in IPL 2022 if the Mayank Agarwal-led team wins all their remaining matches. Meanwhile, the co-owner of the team, alongside cheering Punjab Kings is also keen on promoting fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Recently, Preity Zinta hit the gym with cricket powerhouse Shikhar Dhawan and a workout video of the duo has created a massive buzz on social media.

Preity Zinta works out with Shikhar Dhawan

In the viral video, Zinta and Dhawan can be seen performing a vivid range of exercises, be it kettlebell swings or weighted squats. The two compete while working on their back muscles on a cable row at one point in the clip. The duo look highly motivated throughout the video as they endure a massive workout blow together. The viral video was shared by Dhawan himself on Instagram. While posting the clip, the cricketer captioned the clip as "had a great gym session (smiley emojis) @realpz (sic)." Take a look at it below:

Preity Zinta shared another clip of her solo workout session on Instagram hailing the gym as her 'favourite' place that allows her to focus on herself. Preity performs standing cable row with a dynamic mix of squats in the video. While posting the video online, Preity expressed, "My favourite place where I can focus on Me (heart emoticon) #pzfit #gymdiaries #ting (sic)." Watch it below:

In a previous post, Preity had explained that she is trying to get back her groove in the gym just months after welcoming twins into her family. On the special occasion of Mother's Day 2022, she penned a heartwarming note for her mother and babies describing her experience with parenthood. She articulated,

I never understood why my mother called me so much, worried about me constantly & wanted to know my whereabouts, as I galavanted around the world as a teenager & an adult, till I became a mother. Now I’m beginning to understand it. From thinking of myself first, to learning to put my kids first, I’m beginning to understand what motherhood is all about. It’s beautiful, empowering & a bit scary. I hope my children are more sensitive & appreciative of me than I was towards my mother. Irrespective, I will learn to love my kids more & expect less like all mothers & do everything I can, so they grow up to be the best versions of themselves. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there - today, tomorrow & every day. Loads of love n light.

Image: Instagram/@shikhardofficial