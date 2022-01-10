Preity Zinta Posts Goofy Pic On Hrithik Roshan's Birthday, Fans Can't Get Over His Hairdo

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram account on Monday and shared a goofy throwback picture of Bollywood's Hrithik Roshan as she extended her wishes to him on his birthday. In the caption of the picture, she mentioned that she had to upload it, as it was one that always made her laugh. Fans and followers in the comments section also agreed with her as they could not get over Hrithik Roshan's funky hairdo.

Preity Zinta shares throwback picture with Hrithik Roshan on his birthday

Preity Zinta headed to her social media account and posted the picture in which she can be seen smiling from ear to ear, while Hrithik Roshan can be seen speaking to her. Calling him her 'darling', the actor and extended her love to him on his special day. Zinta's caption read, "Happy birthday my darling @hrithikroshan Sorry had to post this photo cuz it always makes me laugh and think of our fun and mad times together 😂😂. Always wanna see you smile n shine today, tomorrow and always ❤️ Love you loads."

Fans could not get over the picture and immediately took to the comments section to comment on Hrithik's hairstyle. A netizen called it 'shocked spikes', while others simply commented with laughing emoticons. An Instagram user also mentioned that Preity was one of the actor's 'real friends' as she posted the goofy picture. A number of fans and followers of the actor also sent their best wishes to the actor on his birthday on Monday.

Hrithik Roshan unveils his look from 'Vikram Vedha' remake

The actor had a special gift in store for his fans as he unveiled the first look from his upcoming film Vikram Vedha on social media on Monday. He looked intense and rugged in the picture he shared and was seen with a beard and moustache. He wore sunglasses and a black and white kurta as blood streamed down his face. Several fans showered their love for the actor and wished him the best for his upcoming film in the comments section. The upcoming film will see Hrithik in the lead role alongside Saif Ali Khan, and fans await the announcement of the release date.

(Image: Instagram/@realpz, @hrithikroshan)