Actor Sanjay Khan and Preity Zinta were fellow passengers during their recent trip to Dubai. However, despite the introduction, the veteran star failed to recognize the Kal Ho Na Ho actor. Upon recalling his mistake, Sanjay took to Twitter, penned a public apology and mentioned that he should have remembered such a "beautiful" face. On reading the note, Preity cleared that she was wearing a mask and anyone could have been mistaken.

The iconic actor who has been a part of films like Ek Phool Do Mali, Upasana and Dosti, and many more wrote in his tweet that while he was travelling to Dubai, his daughter Simone had introduced him to Preity, yet he could not recognize her. Apologising for the same he wrote, “Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought it's my duty to apologise that I couldn’t recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to Dubai. Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of ur films with ur beautiful face (sic).”

Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought its my duty to apologise tht I couldn't recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to dubai. Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of ur films with ur beautiful face.@realpreityzinta — Sanjay khan (@sanjaykhan01) November 22, 2021

Preity Zinta reacts to a public apology by Sanjay Khan

On the other hand, Preity expressed her happiness of meeting the actor and asked him not to apologise as she was wearing a mask where people generally get mistaken. “It was a pleasure meeting you on the plane sir and plssss don’t apologise as I had a mask on. Hope you had a wonderful trip Hugging face Loads of love always (sic).”

It was a pleasure meeting you on the plane sir and plssss don’t apologise as I had a mask on. Hope you had a wonderful trip 🤗 Loads of love always ❤️ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 24, 2021



Recently, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins through surrogacy. Preity had shared the news while revealing the names of the newborns. “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia#gratitude#family #twins #ting (sic),” she wrote on Instagram.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@sanjaykhan01