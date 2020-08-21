Preity Zinta Reminisces 22 Years Of Her Journey That She Started As Immature Wide-eyed Kid

Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to share a video celebrating 22 years of her career in the film industry. In the video, the actor curated stills from her movies. The slide show of pictures was accompanied by her song Pretty Woman from the film Kal Ho Naa Ho. The still showcased a glimpse of her 22 years of journey in Bollywood.

The actor's pictures from her movie Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, Salaam Namaste and many other movies have been combined together. She also penned an emotional note extending gratitude towards everyone who supported her in the journey. Preity Zinta also cherished the good memories and experiences she had in her 22 years of Bollywood journey.

She wrote, “When I started my career I was an immature wide eyed kid who didn’t know where I was going or what I would be. I just knew that I had to work hard, never give up & seize every moment.” In her note, she also mentioned that today when she looks back she is grateful for all the people and experiences, no matter good or bad, they shaped her future and made her journey so incredible and memorable.

Preity Zinta ended her note saying, “A BIG THANK YOU ðŸ™to all my directors, my co-stars & my fans for making me who I am today. Dreams do come true so never stop believing in yourself. If I can do it so can youâ¤ï¸ #22yearsofPZ #Grateful #Blessed #Thankyou #Ting #Movies.”

Also Read| Preity Zinta shares photos from her shoot, fan calls her 'Katy Perry'; See pics here

Fans of Preity Zinta showered love for the actor with heart emojis and also appreciated her for her incredible journey. Some users even went on to ask Preity Zinta to appear in more movies. Preity Zinta's Instagram section was also filled with compliments on different movies she was a part of. Take a look at how fans reacted to Preity Zinta's Instagram video.

Also Read| Preity Zinta shares glimpse of her first virtual styling room shoot video; watch

Preity Zinta shows a glimpse of her tactical weapon training

The actor recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her tactical weapons training. The actor is seen learning how to shoot with a rifle in the video. Her coach Aaron Cohen is seen guiding and training her. The video starts with Preity Zinta running around with a rifle in her hand. There are shots of her aiming at a target with her rifle. Later in the video, Preity Zinta is also seen guided by Aaron regarding the angles of the rifle as she aims at a target.

Also Read| Preity Zinta mourns the loss of her secretary Prasad; says 'this has been a brutal year'

Preity Zinta shared the video with a poignant caption. She wrote, “This exercise is a constant reminder of life and how it breaks us down. No matter the pain, the frustration or the exhaustion you have to be your strongest when you’re feeling your weakest because its Mind over Matter ðŸ‘ŠIf you don’t mind it does not matter. It should not matter. It will not matter. It’s up to you. It’s your choice. So Believe in yourself ðŸ¤©No one has the power to define you or tell you who you are. Only you should do that. Only you should be the master of your destiny ðŸ‘Š.” Take a look at Preity Zinta's Instagram video.

Also Read| Preity Zinta cherishes memories of 'Jane Kyu' as 'Dil Chahta Hai' clocks 19 years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.