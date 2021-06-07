Preity Zinta Returns From Her 'digital Detox', Leaves Fans Gushing Over Her Post

Kal Ho Naa Ho actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram on Monday, June 07, 2021, to share a post announcing that she’s back from her digital detox. The actor shared a recent picture and penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all their positive reactions.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity Zinta shared a stunning picture of her along with producer and friend Zainab Azizi. In the picture, the duo can be seen striking a simple pose and are all smiles for the camera. Preity donned a maroonish brown turtle neck dress along with thigh-high boots. She completed her look with a gold bangle, ring, earrings and opted for a side-parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Best way to come back after a digital detox - a throwback picture from a few days ago when we went out to dinner after 18 months. The only thing constant in life is Change & here’s to embracing it while trying to social distance 🤩 #Ting”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Preity shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. While some of the users were glad to see the actor back on Instagram, others were excited to see her updates. One of the users wrote, “beautiful girls, it's a great time to see everything back to normal. May it stay that way. Always be happy and healthy. Have a nice day”. Another user wrote, “so happy you are back”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at the post below.

Preity Zinta joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actress took to Twitter to share photos of herself at a COVID-19 vaccination centre getting a shot of vaccine and urged everyone to get vaccinated. Along with the post she wrote, “I took my second covid shot and am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe”. Take a look.

I took my second covid shot and am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe pic.twitter.com/HB8IDbP0kl — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 8, 2021

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.