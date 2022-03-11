Last Updated:

Preity Zinta Sends Love To Husband Gene Goodenough On His Birthday

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has an active online presence and often takes to social media to shared glimpses of her life with her family

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
preity zinta

Image: Instagram/@realpz


Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has an active online presence and often takes to social media to shared glimpses of her life with her family. The actor took to Instagram on Friday, March 11, 2022, and shared some adorable pictures with her husband Gene Goodenough on the occasion of his birthday. Several fans and followers also took to the comments section to extend their wishes to him on his special day.

Preity Zinta extends birthday wishes to husband Gene Goodenough

The actor took to her Instagram account on Friday and shared two pictures of herself and her husband. They were seen enjoying a meal outdoors as they smiled from ear to ear for a picture. She also uploaded a selfie featuring the duo as she expressed her love to Gene Goodenough and wished him a happy birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday my love. Here’s to many more birthdays, many more milestones and many more experiences together. I love you." as she added two red hearts.

Have a look at the post here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

The happy couple recently celebrated their anniversary on March 1 and the actor penned down a sweet note for his husband. She called him her 'best friend' and 'confidant' as she expressed her love for him. She also mentioned she was loving the 'new phase' of their life together, as the couple recently welcomed twins into the world through surrogacy.

READ | Preity Zinta gives glimpse of her 'mommy vibes' as she shares first pic with her baby; See
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

The Kal Ho Naa Ho star took to social media to break the news to fans and also revealed the twins' names. She mentioned she wanted to share the 'amazing news' and thanked the doctors and nurses as she and her husband were 'very excited' about starting a new chapter of their lives. She wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia."

READ | Preity Zinta shares pic with her mom, reveals she's happy being 'Nani Ma' of her twins
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

 

READ | Preity Zinta twins & wins hearts as she gives a glimpse of little one ahead of IPL auction
READ | Preity Zinta celebrates as PBKS buys Shikhar Dhawan; 'always wanted him in our team'
READ | Preity Zinta, Dibakar Bannerjee to helm projects under International Art Machine's slate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: preity zinta, gene goodenough, bollywood
First Published:
COMMENT