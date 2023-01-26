Preity Zinta Shares Adorable Glimpse Of Her Twins In A Suitcase; 'Kids Have A 6th Sense'

Preity Zinta recently posted a picture of her twins, Jai and Gia, in a suitcase on Instagram with a funny caption. The 'Veer Zaara' actor joked about how her children always disrupt when she's getting ready to travel. "It's amazing how the kids have a sixth sense when I'm travelling! Packing is always tough cuz they jump into the suitcase & disrupt everything. I guess will pack them in my bags next time," the mom-of-two wrote in the caption.

Preity and her husband, Gene Goodenough, recently celebrated their twins' first birthday. The twins were born in November 2021. The couple got married in 2016.

Earlier, Preity G Zinta shared a video on Instagram of her 'Pink Lady Apple tree' in her Los Angeles home, which she planted during the pandemic.

The 'Kal Ho Na Ho' actor expressed her joy and pride in her roots and organic gardening, and jokingly said she had to do a lot of 'Tapassya' (effort) to make the apples grow.

She was seen in the video looking beautiful in an orange cardigan and blue denim jeans.

